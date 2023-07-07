Independence Gala Ball

A gala ball celebrating the nation’s 50th independence was held on Friday at the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island. Bahamians and visitors alike came together in grand style at the event which was held under the patronage of Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis.

While addressing the elegant crowd, Prime Minister Davis said, “fifty years ago the father of our nation Prime Minister Lynden Pindling stood before the countries of the world gathered at the United Nations in New York and petitioned that our newly born Commonwealth of The Bahamas be accepted and recognized as an equal. Now fifty years later the world comes to The Bahamas, look how far we have come.”

Davis continued saying, “the achievements and progress of the past fifty years are the foundation on which we will build our future. That future is reflected in each one of you, in every single one of the communities you hail from and in the role you each have to play in securing our national development. We may disagree as we battle through the frustrations and challenges of the present age but underneath all we is one family, all a we is one.”

Special guests at the event included the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell; Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations, the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland KC; and US Congresswoman Maxine Waters.