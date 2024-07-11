Independence Ecumenical Service

The annual Independence Day ecumenical service was held on Clifford Park on Tuesday. The message at the service was delivered by President of the Bahamas Christian Council, Bishop Delton Fernander.

Fernander told those gathered, “we’ve laboured tonight through generational passing to help you see that you need me and I need you. That there must be a repairing of the breach between generations. This Bahamas does not belong to one generation. This Bahamas belongs to all of us and all of us are being called now to do our very part. We must not continue to deposit our common wealth of gifts and talents to the graveyard. God has purpose for every life that he has created.”

The Christian Council President said that he believes that every person needed to move our country forward to the next level dwells amongst us. “God has prepared many of us for service to this country but it is up to us to unite as one people.”

During the service prayers were offered by religious leaders from various denominations in the country for the nation, the family and our leaders.

Following the ecumenical service various singing, dancing and acting groups participated in the cultural show. This year’s independence celebrations were held under the theme ‘One People United In Love and Service.”