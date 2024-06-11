Increased School Attendance With Government Breakfast Program

The National School Breakfast Program was launched in 2023 to provide a hot meal to public school students. According to the Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin school attendance has increased due to the program.

During her contribution to the 2024-2025 budget debate the Minister announced the expansion of the program. She said, “for the 2024-2025 school year the National School Breakfast Pilot Program is expanding to all primary schools across our family island including pre-primary and all age or comprehensive schools.”

The Minister also offered further details about the growth of the National School Breakfast Program since its start. “In April 2024 the program expanded to five additional primary schools. So as of May the program impacted 13 primary schools, approximately 4,300 students and served 135,000 hot breakfasts.”

Two of the schools benefitting from the program in the northern Bahamas are Holmes Rock Primary in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama and Cherokee Primary in Cherokee Sound, Abaco