Inaugural Straw Market Authority Craft Festival slated for end of June at Arawak Cay

Straw Market Authority Directors, pictured from left: Troy Lewis, Deputy Chairman Delores Adderely, Calverna Small, and Pearline Johnson. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)

The Straw Market Authority announced an inaugural Straw Market Authority Craft Festival under the theme, ‘Bridging the Islands Through the Straw Industry,’ to take place on June 29-30, 2024 at Arawak Cay.

The announcement was made by the authority in their offices at the Straw Market, Thursday morning, June 20.

Deputy Chairman, Delores Adderley reported that the Straw Market Authority traveled to islands on a fact-finding mission to learn what was, and is, the future of authentic straw industry in The Bahamas — for the next generation. In so doing, the members followed upon the arduous steps of straw work producers on the islands, of finding silver top thatch palm in the deep bushes, processing the straw — dyring and stripping — for plaiting and stitching. They saw the challenges to the industry’s survival.

She said upon return, the authority decided to host a Straw Market Festival for Family Island vendors to empower themselves by facilitating an outlet for their products, hence, the Inaugural Straw Market Craft Festival. Islands visited have the opportunity to showcase their crafts at the festival. Island vendors will be from Cat Island, Exuma, Eleuthera, Andros, Long Island, Grand Bahama, Crooked Island and Bimini.

The deputy chairman conveyed the hope that the festival would be annual, to keep the authentic Bahamian straw industry alive.

Activities that will lead up to the festival include a church service, June 23 at Zion Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m.; a courtesy call on the Governor General, June 25; walkthrough at the Straw Market, June 26; Bahamian Day on Friday, June 28 — Bahamian Dress Attire and Food Fun Day. On Saturday, June 29, the festival officially opens with the Police Pop Band and other entertainment. At the closing ceremony, honourees will be presented with plaques.

From: Bahamas Information Services