Immigration Prosecutions Update

Assistant Director of Immigration Rudolph Ferguson gave an update to members of the media on the pending prosecutions.

Ferguson said, “we had eleven Ecuadorians, twelve Haitian, three Chinese, three Jamaicans and one Columbian was charged before the court #11 before Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.”

The Assistant Director went further saying, “we had sixteen persons before the courts for various immigration charges.”

Ferguson also explained how a new landing card that the Department will be launching works. He said, “you go online when you’re entering The Bahamas or attempting to come to The Bahamas and fill out your landing card well in advance.”