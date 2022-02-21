Illegal Structure to be removed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Works & Utilities (MOWU) is aware of a video circulating on social media concerning an illegal wooden structure on Junkanoo Beach, at the rear of the Margaritaville Beach Resort property.

The Ministry can confirm that the structure in question does not have a building permit and is in contravention of Section 4(1) of the Buildings Regulation Act

(BRA).

Under the authority of Section 4(3) of the BRA, the Ministry has issued a cease and desist order and will serve a notice to have the illegal structure removed.

The MOWU apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page