Iggy Azalea Explains Why She Sold Her Catalog For 8 Figures

Iggy Azalea is confirming that she sold her publishing and masters in a deal that she revealed will make her live comfortably for the rest of her life if she so desires.

Reports surfaced on Monday that the Australian rapper sold her publishing in an eight-figure deal. The rapper reportedly sold her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. The news of the deal led to much discussion on Twitter, with quite a few negative comments questioning the rapper’s decision to part with her publishing.

One particular tweet hinted that the rapper might end up regretting her decision. “Just hope she doesn’t end up like taylor (no shade at all, just using it as an example),” the comment said.

The tweet drew a response from the “Fancy” rapper, who confidently disclosed that she did not sell the entire catalog. “Taylor did not profit from that sale. I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted,” she wrote.

Iggy also disclosed that she received a lot of money and that if she wanted, she wouldn’t have to work again.

“For an amount that means I don’t have to work another day in my life. I love y’all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business,” she chided the original poster.

When asked for the reason she sold her catalog, the Australian rapper responded, “I have a larger business I want to invest in.”

In the meantime, the songs which are said to be on the catalog that was sold include LPs’ The New Classic,’ ‘In My Defense,’ and ‘The End of an Era.’ Her overall catalog also includes EPs’ Glory’, ‘Change Your Life,’ ‘Survive the Summer,’ and ‘Wicked Lips.’

A part of her music ownership is also independent with the launch of her Bad Dreams label in 2019 and her biggest commercial single, “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX.

Earlier this year, Iggy said she was coming out of “retirement,” which she announced last year with the release of her third studio album ‘End of an Era.’

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” the 32-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter back in August.

“What I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it,” she said.