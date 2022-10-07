Iggy Azalea Addressed Fans Criticism Of Tory Lanez Producing Her Album

Iggy Azalea responds to her fans criticism after Tory Lanez announced that he is executive producing her next album.

Despite earlier saying that she is retiring from music, Iggy Azalea is back, and Tory Lanez has announced himself as the executive producer for her upcoming project. Lanez and Iggy have been rumored to be romantically involved after he shared that he enjoyed her cooking earlier this year.

The pair were also spotted out last weekend partying ahead of Lanez’s news on Friday morning. In a series of tweets, the Canadian rapper confirmed that Iggy has a new album on the way that he will be producing.

“The first FEMALE URBAN ALBUM i will EXECUTIVE PRODUCE will be @IGGYAZALEA Next Album,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve been wanting to E.P a FEMALE ARTIST ALBUM for a while … I want to RAISE THE BAR .. On the BEATS, PRODUCTION & OVERALL EXPERIENCE of FEMALE ALBUMS … this is going to be fun,” he wrote with fire emojis.

Tory Lanez recently dropped his Sorry 4 What album, but the project, which has received rave reviews from his fans, has not had commercial traction like his previous projects in the past. Lanez has been a controversial figure in music as he awaits trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

The rapper, who previously alleged that he was being blackballed and side-lined by streaming companies after the shooting incident, has also fallen out of favor with some fans after R&B singer August Alsina revealed that Lanez attacked him and left his mouth bloodied because he refused to “Dap” him. The incident took place weeks ago, with Lanez at first lying that he was at the studio and didn’t know what August was talking about.

In the meantime, Lanez was questioned about his decision to work with Azalea instead of other females in the industry.

“She has 65 MILLION RECORDS SOLD …. COMPLETELY INDEPENDENT ….. And went DIAMOND CERTIFIED with her FIRST RECORD …… WHY NOT IGGY ?” he asked the fan who asked, “why her.”

Tory Lanez nor Iggy Azalea have confirmed their relationship status, although rumors have been floating around that the pair are romantically involved and have been spotted out and about for the past months.

As for the album, not much has been shared about the upcoming project, which comes almost two months after the rapper shared that she was coming out of retirement. Most of her fans seemed unhappy about her plans to place her upcoming music in Tory Lanez’s hands. She has responded to those concerns on Twitter on Friday.

“You’re all very welcome to speak your opinion freely about me… just as long as we all have an understanding:you are having a monologue & not a discussion with me – because (respectfully) my bills remain paid without your two cents,” she tweeted.

Iggy Azalea’s upcoming music will be produced and released through her outfit, Bad Dreams label.