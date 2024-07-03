Hurricane Beryl: Update On Bahamians In Jamaica

The Government of The Bahamas arranged a special Bahamasair flight to bring Bahamian residents and students home from Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl is expected to make landfall there.

Bahamas Honorary Consul In Jamaica, Alveta Knight spoke with ZNS News about preparations for the special flight. She said, “all Bahamians under those circumstances were advised that there is a Bahamasair jet 50 seater that will be arriving at the Norman Manley International Airport today to evacuate said persons back to The Bahamas. They were asked to be at the airport for 2pm and anticipated departure by about 4pm.”

Knight also said that persons leaving Jamaica were asked to have their important documents and were permitted carry on luggage, a personal item and one checked bag. She also informed that some Bahamians decided to stay in Jamaica during the passage of the storm for various reasons from not being concerned about their safety to the ability to afford to return to Jamaica after the storm.

A number of government officials were at the Lynden Pinding International Airport awaiting the landing of the flight. Among them was the Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin who spoke with ZNS News about the importance of the evacuation flight. She said, “initially the Prime Minister spoke with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Holness, and assurances were given that the Bahamian students in Kingston in Jamaica would be given prioritized protection and their well being would be secured. But despite that I think the anxiety of students persisted and the Prime Minister hearing those anxieties moved to have this flight organized to bring these students home. I’m sure that it brings a relief to the parents erring on the side of caution. And so were very pleased that they’re coming that this anxiety is being alleviated,”

The special evacuation flight included 33 Bahamians, 1 Anguillan and a student from Turks and Caicos Islands.