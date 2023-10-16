Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Energy and Transport

The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. paid a courtesy call, facilitated by the Chinese Embassy, upon Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis, October 10, 2023 at the Ministry’s offices.  Pictured from left:  

Jing Peng – Chief of Economic & Commercial Affairs (Chinese Embassy)

Jose Castellano – Bahamas Country Manager (Huawei Telecommunications) Guatemala, S.A.Bo Zhou – CEO (Huawei Technologies Jamaica Co. Ltd.)Chinese Ambassador – Her Excellency Dai QingliMinister – Hon. JoBeth Coleby-DavisPermanent Secretary – Gaynell RolleAlex Liu – Account Director (Huawei Jamaica Company)Jesus Castellano – Bahamas Country Manager (Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.)

More photo highlights below:

