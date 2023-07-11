HRH King Charles III Independence Message

His Majesty King Charles III was viewed on Clifford Park in a pre-recorded message marking the 50th anniversary of independence. His Majesty was present at the first independence celebrations held in the country in 1973. In his address he remembered that time fondly.

His Majesty said, “you can all be enormously proud of what has been achieved. And of special importance to me throughout the past fifty years, The Bahamas has been an indispensable member of our Commonwealth family. I felt it of great importance that my family play a part in your anniversary year and that is why I hope to be able to celebrate with you as soon as possible and to meet some of the many Bahamians who are already shaping the next fifty years. Forward, Upward, Onward Together. Happy 50th anniversary of independence. March on Bahamaland.”

In his address, His Majesty also called by name Bahamians who are contributing to the national development of the country in various sectors.