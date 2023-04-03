Housing Shortage Challenges

On the sidelines of a housing workshop held at the New Providence Community Centre, Minister of Transport and Housing, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis spoke with ZNS News about the affordable housing shortage.

She said, “finding some land more land in New Providence that’s crown land that we don’t have to pay for. A lot of private land but we don’t have much more crown land or land in Housing inventory. So that takes a little bit more time because you have to find the land in order to build. And then just the process, you know, gotta put infrastructure in first and the time its takes to roll out complete infrastructure and then begin to get the construction started, make sure everything goes well. So managing the complete process is continuous meeting sometimes its frustrating with the changes in prices of material.”

Minister Coleby-Davis also commented on public private partnerships in providing housing. “It’s always a good thing to see the private sector buy in or combine to the vision of what the government policy is and that is how important we realize home ownership is for a lot pf Bahamians. Many of them want to be owners of piece of the rock.”

The government is currently constructing houses on the islands of Abaco, Eleuthera and New Providence. Three thousand applications have been submitted for affordable homes thus far this year.