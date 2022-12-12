Hope for good Xmas shopping in South Trinidad

Black Immigrant Daily News

Toy Mart, C3 mall employee Reshma Bougrah-George show off a Barbie doll to Kaylee Singh 10, which is among some of the more popular toys on sale for the Christmas season. Photo by Lincoln Holder

THERE is optimism that Christmas shopping will be good in South Trinidad this year.

At Toy Mart at C3 Mall in Corinth on Friday, employees said sales have been good so far for the Christmas season.

One said, “We have had people coming to do their shopping early to beat (the Christmas) rush.”

Legos, Barbie dolls and Furry Pets figures were among the top sellers for children four years and older.

Toy Mart, C3 mall employee Reshma Bougrah-George show off an adult game. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The employee said the store also offers a wide range of toys for older children, as well as adults who are collectors at heart. Gifts in the latter categoruy include action figures and accessories from Marvel and DC Comics, as well as remote-controlled cars.

The employee said while there was early Christmas shopping, it is expected that there will be a lot of late shopping for toys as Christmas gets closer.

At the store on Friday, Shamira Singh brought her ten-year-old daughter Kaylee to select her Christmas gift. Shamira said Kaylee’s birthday is on Boxing Day (December 26).

At Radio Shack, also at C3, employees Marcelle Hector and Camiella Langton were optimistic about good sales this Christmas. While early sales have been slow so far, Hector was confident they would pick up.

Radio Shack has a collection of toys such as remote-controlled cars and drones. Quite a few of these have already been sold.

Radio Shak empoyee Camiella Langton, show off one of the hot sellers for Christmas at their C3 mall store. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Hector and Langton said speaker boxes are one of the store’s more popular items this season, as it seems everyone would like to play their favourite Christmas tunes. IPads and tablets were other popular items people are buying as Christmas gifts.

Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said, “Business enterprises have been engaged in the usual preparation for the expected increase in sales at the cash registers for the busiest shopping period of the year. Shop fronts and store displays have been decorated, and merchandise is showcased to advertise early deals and a plethora of choices.”

He was optimistic that sale predictions to year-end will surpass last year’s figures.

But Singh said, “Although retailers have observed that shoppers are exercising discretion in their spending habits. and naturally so, as disposable incomes have contracted over the last few years, bicycles, toys, furniture, electronic devices and appliances are among the items topping the list for Christmas shoppers in San Fernando.”

Singh said the Chamber, in collaboration with San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello and the San Fernando City Corporation, along with Marissa Maintenance Company, will host a toy drive on High Street and environs on December 16, to spread some Christmas cheer.

