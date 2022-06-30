Hong Kong marks 25th handover anniversary

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A pedestrian waits to cross the street as flags of China and Hong Kong are displayed ahead of the July 1 anniversary in Hong Kong on June 27. (Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

Chinese and Hong Kong flags fluttered above streets and red celebratory banners lined the harbor front, as thousands of Hong Kong police guarded the city’s high-speed rail terminus, during the arrival of Chinese leader Xi Jinping yesterday.

In his first trip outside mainland China since the start of the pandemic, Xi is in to Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule — a highly symbolic event at a pivotal time for both the city, and Xi himself.

The former British colony is midway through the 50-year promise of “a high degree of autonomy,” given by Beijing under a framework known as “one country, two systems.” It is also swearing in its newly appointed leader, hardline former police officer John Lee.

Xi, meanwhile, is only months away from finishing his first decade in power — and is widely expected to seek an unprecedented third term at a key meeting of the ruling Communist Party this fall.

The two-day trip is a timely declaration of political victory for Xi, who has brought Hong Kong to heel with a sweeping national security law following the 2019 anti-government protests. In just two years, critics say, the law has been used to crush the city’s opposition movement, overhaul its electoral system, silence its outspoken media and cripple its once-vibrant civil society.

The Hong Kong government has repeatedly denied the national security law is suppressing freedoms. Instead, it insists the law has ended chaos and restored stability to the city.

For an authoritarian leader obsessed with stability, Hong Kong may now feel more like home than ever. Unlike his previous visits to the city, Xi no longer needs to worry about any public expression of dissent — be it critical headlines on local newspaper front pages, protest slogans on billboards or mass rallies in the streets.

Instead, he is surrounded by only “patriotic” officials, loyal tycoons and a blanket of heavy security measures — including extensive roadblocks and a citywide ban on drones. He is also separated from the public by a meticulously maintained “closed loop” system — put in place to protect him against the city’s rising Covid-19 infections.

