Homicide #54

A man was shot and killed in a double shooting in the area of Market Street and Bahama Avenue on Monday evening.

Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings was on the scene and provided details of the incident. She said, “the victim, a 37 year old male of Bahama Avenue was exiting a business establishment along with a family member when they were approached by a heavily tinted Nissan vehicle. It is reported that one male exited the vehicle armed with a high powered weapon, opened fire on he victim, shooting him multiple times. A second male who was in the immediate area was also shot. He was taken to hospital via EMS where are present his condition is unknown.”

Skippings told reporters it was too early to tell if the shooting was gang related. When asked if CCTV footage would be used in the investigation the Chief Superintendent said, “as you know we are now a technology driven organization and so we are going to utilize the technology in this immediate area to assist us with our investigations.”

At the time of the incident police were also unsure if there was relation between the two victims.