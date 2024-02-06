Homicide #25

A man was shot and killed on Hospital Lane on Tuesday afternoon near Sarah Ingraham Park.

Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings as on the scene where she provided details of the incident. ”The young man was walking south on Hospital Lane and as he walked south on Hospital Lane another young man emerged from Sarah Ingraham Park opened fire on the young man, shooting him fatally.”

The victim, who was on bail in connection with a 2020 murder case, was said to have changed his life toward Christianity. Skippings said, “the young man recognized that some things he didn’t do right early on in his life. He made a change but the streets never forgave him.”

The Chief Superintendent appealed to parents to steer their children away from a life of crime. ”When they get older and they recognize the consequences of them being involved in criminal activity, its too late.”

This incident brings the murder count to 25.