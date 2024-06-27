HOA: Maritime Education Bill

The Maritime Education Bill was debated in the House Of Assembly on Thursday. The Bill is intended to increase maritime education access for Bahamians with a public private partnership between the government and the LJM Maritime Academy.

Leading debate on the bill was the Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin. She told Parliamentarians, “this legislation seeks to provide by clause four that the Minister of Education will enter into a partnership agreement with the LJM Institute referred to in the bill as the Academy. This arrangement will specify the functions of the Academy, the financial arrangements between the government and the Academy, the number of students who will be admitted at no cost to the student, the number of facility to be funded and the academic and certification programs.”

Also speaking on the bill was the Minister of Transport and Energy, the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis who said that her ministry is seeking to address the disrepair of the bridge that leads to the LJM Maritime campus. “And that has been an issue and a concern for many years but it just arose again recently because we had an incident in that area. And so my ministry is fully engaged with the Ministry of Works and with the LJM leadership so that we can provide some support and bring that issue to being a non-issue.”