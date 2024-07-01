HOA: Maritime Bill

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs and Member of Parliament for South Beach, the Hon. Bacchus Rolle contributed to debate on the National Maritime Instruction and Training Bill in the House Of Assembly last week.

During his presentation Rolle expressed his support for the new legislation. He said, “this will expand the maritime industry and all of its disciplines in our country made up of 100,000 square miles of water. I want to say that I support the Academy establishing campuses and facilities throughout our archipelago to further carry on this function to as many Bahamians as possible.”

The National Maritime Instruction and Training Bill establishes a public private partnership between the government and the LJM Maritime Academy.