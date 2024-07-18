HOA: Intellectual Property Rights

Parliamentarians debated a compendium of bills changing the country’s intellectual property legislation in the House Of Assembly on Wednesday.

Debate was led by Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, the Hon. Chester Cooper. He said, “these bills will be transformative and have been called for for decades. In simple terms, the work of creatives like musicians, authors, visual artists, photographers, filmmakers, playwrights, content creators as well as innovators in research and technology and related industries will be protected. We will also now have two digitally equipped standalone companies and records registrars that will better meet the needs of the general public.

The proposed legislation creates the legal frame work for creatives to be compensated for their original work. Cooper said, “the bills therefore before us today will lay the foundation for the protection of the creative output of local individuals and entities whilst encouraging fair competition as our entrepreneurs and creatives pave the way forward to the new Bahamian economy. And these bills modernize our approach, as I’ve said before, to addressing copyright, trademark and patent productions including areas like geographical indications, false trade description and new plant varieties.”