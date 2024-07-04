HOA: Civil Aviation Amendment Bill

Parliamentarians debated an amendment to the Civil Aviation Act in the House Of Assembly on Wednesday. The debate was led by Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation and Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged Island, the Hon. Chester Cooper.

During his presentation Cooper explained what the bill seeks to do. “The bill also expands the Authority to inspect air operators personnel, aircraft operations facilities and associated records for the purposes of certification, continued surveillance and resolution of safety concerns. The amendment to section 58 empowers the minister in consultation with the authority to make regulations on various issues including environmental concerns, space flight, public health and international agreements,” he said.

Also speaking on the amendment bill was Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training and Member of Parliament for Englerston, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, who previously served as Minister of Transport and Aviation. Hanna-Martin seconded the bill saying, “this administration understands what the aviation sector is to this country. It is for our economic growth and sustainability and very importantly it is for our social health as an archipelagic people. And so its vital that we have an aviation sector that the world can look at and see that this is a respected twenty first century aviation sector. Challenges, no doubt, will continue, that’s how the aviation sector is, you’re putting out fires all the time.”