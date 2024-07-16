HOA: Cannabis Bills

Minister of Health and Wellness and Member of Parliament for Tall Pines, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville led debate in the House Of Assembly on the Cannabis Bills on Monday. The compendium of bills seek to create a legal and regulatory framework for the cultivation, possession, transport, distribution and sale of Cannabis in the country. They also legalize the use of medical Cannabis.

Darville told Parliamentarians, “we on this side believe we have produced a compendium of legislation that would not only help Bahamians get access to medical therapies they truly deserve but assist the government in establishes a well regulated, lucrative Cannabis industry here in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

The health minister said medical the Cannabis bills aim to provide a regulatory pathway to obtain for use Cannabis for medical treatments. “It ensures that patients have access to safe, controlled and effective Cannabis product produced locally, prescribed by local and licensed medical practitioners, dispensed by local, licensed pharmacists and other trained professionals with special Cannabis training,” he said.

Darville expressed that medical Cannabis is not intended for children, teenagers or pregnant women. He said, “we have taken great care to consider the potential risks and impacts of these vulnerable populations and the health risks associated with its use in these groups. We know that there will be special exceptions however stringently monitored by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and our Chief Medical Office.”

The compendium of bills being debated are the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill, the Health Professions (Amendment) Bill, the Hospital and Health Care Facilities (Amendment) Regulations and the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill.