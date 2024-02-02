HOA: Bail Amendment Bill

Former Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Killarney, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis contributed to debate on the Bail Amendment Bill in the House Of Assembly this week. In his presentation Dr. Minnis asked that government contracts not be granted to criminals.

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis responded saying, “my experience has been vast that’s why the initiatives started that y’all sort of abused a bit by giving, you know, these contracts, that was designed for the right purpose for persons who were on bail to be able to at least put food on their table, take care their children until their case would have been heard. The idea is to keep idle hands busy because as you would have known, growing up in the circumstances you suggest you grew up in, idle hands is the devil’s workshop.”

Dr. Minnis also recommended that the Firearms Act be amended. He said, “the amendment would do two things. One, it would prevent the government from issuing firearms to those who have been convicted of offences involving dangerous drugs, harm to another person or firearms. And two, it would require the government to revoke any firearms licenses that have been issued to anyone who has been convicted of offences involving dangerous drugs, harm to another person or firearms.”