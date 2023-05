The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

A memorial service was held in Rawson Square on Wednesday to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the sinking of the HMBS Flamingo near Cay Santo Domingo. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force vessel was attacked by Cuban fighters while marines were apprehending Cuban poachers in Bahamian waters on May 10th, 1980. Among those in attendance was […]