Historic Day for Women’s Golf in The Bahamas

Agatha Mona Delancy, founding chair of the Bahamas Women’s Golf Association (BWGA) and the Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242 led the successful hosting of the inaugural Women’s Golf Day on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Women history makers in women’s golf in The Bahamas were present; junior and seniors, as well as avid golfers participated in the historic tournament, designed to bring awareness and empowerment to bahamian women golfers.

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, wife of the Prime Minister became an honorary member of the BWGA as she graciously attended the event, toured the Nine Hole Golf Course, Blue Hills Playing Field, where the event was held. She even made a successful put as she rallied for more exposure and inclusion for women golfers.

Mrs. Davis noted that the experience showed her that golf has the power to unite women and encourage good mental health as they play the course out in the open air. Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg was also in attendance, encouraging the women, especially the younger players, to take advantage of the opportunities the sport provides for personal and national advancement.

The tournament results are as follows:

First place: Drs. Valron Grimes and Olu Tinavu – who won the Floating Trophy, First Place Trophies, and two rounds of golf for two donated by The Albany Golf Club.

Second place: Messrs. Francis Adderley and Ian Rolle – winners of the Second Place Trophies, and two rounds of golf for two donated by The Ocean Club Golf Club.

Third place: Coach Fred Taylor and Miss Miranda Tucker – winners of Third Place Trophies, and two rounds of golf for two donated by The Royal Blue Golf Course

Source: Felicity Darville