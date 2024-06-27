Hillcrest Academy Awarded First Green Flag

Hillcrest Academy’s Eco-Club

On Friday 21 June 2024, the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) Eco-Schools Bahamas (ESB) National Operator, Kevin Glinton, Crystal Darling-Sargent, Communications Officer, BREEF, and Sally Johnson, Education Officer, and ESB Green Flag assessment member, visited Hillcrest Academy to conduct its first ESB Green Flag assessment. Hillcrest Academy was certified as a Green Flag school after comprehensive and enthusiastic presentations by students, school administrators, and parent and Eco-Schools Coordinator, Mrs. Indira Godet. The Eco-Schools Green Flag award is recognized globally as a symbol of excellence in environmental education.

Hillcrest Academy, Eco-Club President Caityln Mathurin stands beside school Eco-code

Hillcrest 6th Grade student, Caitlyn Mathurin said, “We have committed to being good environmental stewards by monitoring activities like turning off fans and lights, litter monitoring garden upkeep and recycling”.

Hillcrest’s Grade 3rd student Ayden Laing said, “One of our greatest achievements was diverting 60 thousand cans and bottles from the landfill to the Cans-4-Kids recycling facility.”

Accepting the award on behalf of her school and community, Mrs. Judith Dawkins, Hillcrest’s principal stated, “We are thrilled that our students have made this incredible achievement and they have many more sustainable plans for the future.”

Eco-Club William Godet in tire-planter Vegetable Garden Project

According to ESB National Operator Kevin Glinton, “Hillcrest Academy enthusiastically embraced the 7 Steps of the Eco-Schools programme and continued to set new standards of environmental stewardship in our primary school network. Kudos to Mrs. Indira Godet, Hillcrest parent and Eco- Schools Implementation Coordinator for her unwavering commitment to Eco-Schools.”

Hillcrest Eco-Club leads tour of school garden