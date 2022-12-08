High Surf Warning in effect

Black Immigrant Daily News

A High Surf Warning goes into effect Thursday 8th December 2022 for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla and St Kitts and Nevis.

A High Surf Warning will be in effect until Saturday morning for the mentioned islands.

A High Surf Warning means that dangerous battering surfs of over 3.7 metres or 12 feet will affect some coastlines in the warning area, producing hazardous conditions.

Swells: Northerly at 2.4 to 3.4 metres or 8 to 11 feet and occasionally higher.

Locations to be affected: Reefs and mainly exposed northern and north-facing coastlines with relatively shallow, gentle to moderately sloping, near-shore areas.

Synopsis: Long-period swells emanating from an area of disturbed weather located well north of the region have started to impact the area, mainly northern and north-facing coastlines.

The threat level is high and there is the potential for considerable impacts to the life and property of persons using affected coastlines.

Potential Impacts: Loss of life – strong and dangerous rip current that can carry even the strongest swimmers out to sea; injuries to beachgoers; beach erosion; sea water splashing onto low-lying coastal roads; beach closures, disruptions to marine recreation and business and disruptions to potable water from desalination.

Precautionary Actions: No one should enter the waters of the main warning areas. All are also urged to stay away from rocky and or coastal structures along affected coastlines.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous marine conditions, and stay tuned to updates coming out of the Meteorological office via antiguamet.com , facebook: Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Office and other media platforms.

ABMS Meteorologist: Lorne Salmon

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com