High Rock residents host 17th Annual ‘Seafest’ on Emancipation Day Holiday

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA) and the High Rock Seafest Committee pulled out all the stops for the 17th Annual Seafest in High Rock on Monday, August 7, 2023. The family-friendly festival was held at East End Primary School Park and featured a tantalizing array of seafood dishes much to the patrons’ delight. Senator James Turner and Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson were also on hand to enjoy the festivities as guests cooled themselves down with the myriad Bahamian flavors while playing an assortment of games such as Hoopla and Bingo. They were also entertained by the sounds of Bahamian artists K.B., DMac and the Royal Bahamas Police Pop Band.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: