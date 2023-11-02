Hideaway At Royalton in Montego Bay Officially Opens Its Doors

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Weds. Nov. 15, 2023: Blue Diamond Resorts, the Caribbean’s fastest-growing hotel company, proudly announces the official opening of Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, as it warmly welcomes its first guests. Situated in the heart of Montego Bay, Jamaica, this adults-only oceanfront resort features 352 modern accommodations, twelve diverse dining options, pristine pools, a private islet, and endless entertainment, further bolstering Blue Diamond Resorts’ presence in Jamaica with five distinct properties.

“As we strive to offer tailored experiences that cater to our guests’ unique preferences, we are thrilled to introduce a new ‘Togetherness’ option for adults in the renowned destination of Montego Bay,” stated Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “This new addition to our portfolio not only reinforces our position as leaders in the all-inclusive segment but also underscores our commitment to surpassing expectations in response to the growing demand for elevated and personalized all-inclusive experiences.”

Over time, Hideaway at Royalton Resorts has become synonymous of exceptional adults-only vacations under the concept “Stay at 1 – Play at 2”, making them an ideal choice for couples, adult friends, and seekers of relaxation and reconnection. The newly opened resort boasts 352 modern and elegant rooms and suites with terraces or balconies with spectacular views, thoughtfully designed with tasteful and modern accents. A standout is the Diamond Club™ Chairman Beach Walkout Suite, a unique offering within the adults-only section with direct beach access. All accommodations feature Royalton’s signature DreamBed™ mattress with high thread count sheets, a rain shower, free high-speed Wi-Fi resort-wide through All-In Connectivity™, 24/7 room service via phone or Smart TV, a daily restocked mini bar, and more exclusive amenities.

Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters will offer two buildings with the exclusive Diamond Club™ room category, enhancing the all-inclusive experience with personalized butler service, enhanced in-room amenities, dedicated pool and beach areas, a private lounge, access to a private islet, and all elevated perks of this category.

Food & Beverages is not a small item for this recently opened resort, which features 11 bars and 12 restaurants venues, with a standout being the seafood and ceviche-focused Dorado restaurant, a first of its kind in Montego Bay and a signature of this adults-only resort brand. Culinary offerings encompass Jamaican, Italian, Japanese, Indian, Tex-Mex, and Caribbean flavors.

The Togetherness experience also extends to meetings, incentives, and corporate events with versatile venues, including conference and banquet facilities, as well as beach gazebos, and lush garden settings for luxury weddings and honeymoons.

“We are officially ready to welcome vacationers to our Caribbean paradise, where our dedicated team, both talented and passionate, is committed to providing exceptional service while contributing to regional growth,” added Pelfort.

The opening of this all-inclusive adults-only resort aligns seamlessly with Blue Diamond Resorts’ Black Friday sale, allowing luxury travelers to secure their next Jamaican paradise getaway while saving hundreds of dollars.

For further details and reservations, please visit www.hideawayatroyalton.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you’re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.