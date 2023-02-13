HG Christie & CAB Gallery crown winners of ‘This Island of Mine’ art competition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A trio of talented Bahamian artists have won cash, bragging rights, and other prizes thanks to a team-up between HG Christie and the CAB gallery.

Under the theme ‘This Island of Mine’, a recent campaign gave each artist the opportunity to share with the country and the world the things they appreciate and cherish most about the island they chose.

Submissions were collected between August 22 to November 18. To be considered, participating artists were required to tag both @HGChristie and @CabGalleryandStudio while using the hashtag #HGCIslandofMine. The works were then reviewed by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of members of both HG Christie and CAB Gallery curators.

“We were so impressed with the quality of the submitted work,” explained CAB Gallery Founder Natascha Vasquez. “I’ve always believed that local artists have a wealth of artistic talent that deserves to be showcased on both the national and international stage”.

When the judging was complete Samantha Sawyer was chosen as the overall winner and recipient of the thousand-dollar cash prize. Her piece entitled ‘Abaco Arise’ was created to inspire hope after hurricane Dorian. The 18×4 acrylic features Abaco iconography, including the Hopetown lighthouse as a “light of hope” on the headpiece. “This piece holds a special place in my heart because of the life it holds despite that difficult time,” she said.

Sawyer’s cash prize will do much more than purchase new art supplies; 10 percent of her winnings will be donated to the Breast Cancer Society in honor of her grandmother.

“My Grandmother actually worked in HGC’s Marsh Harbour office and so it was fitting to me that I make a donation in her name,” Sawyer explained.

Taking the second place spot was Faith Francis who received a framed limited edition Jessica Whittingham piece for her depiction of scenes from the Hope Town Regatta. “I was inspired by the natural beauty of Abaco… I especially wanted to highlight regatta time because it’s such a special time in Abaco,” the 16-year-old artist noted.

Rounding out the top finalists in third place was Maria Diamantis, whose piece earned her studio time credit at CAB Gallery to create her next masterpiece.

The social media competition was the brainchild of HGC President and Managing Broker John Christie and coincided with the company’s year-long centennial celebrations. “

“Being the first time we have ever done something of this nature, I was particularly and pleasantly surprised. I think the winners represent the level of talent our community has to offer,” he expressed.