HG Christie Agent Makes Guest Appearance in Interview with Million Plus CEO

Luxury real estate and ownership opportunities for interested buyers in The Bahamas continue to capture the attention of global players in the industry, with HG Christie Real Estate Agent Sara Appleton serving as guest for an interview with luxury lifestyle firm owner Paul Welch.

Welch is the CEO and Founder of Million Plus, a London-based firm that matches potential buyers with sellers of luxury real estate, jets, superyachts and vehicles. The firm offers specialist advice on finance and insurance for real estate, aviation, marine and more. For years Welch has interviewed some of the world’s leaders in luxury real estate. With a network that spans the globe, Welch has become an expert in all things luxury when it comes to properties, marine life and aviation.

“Our focus was really about the luxury real estate options available in The Bahamas, and how ownership of these properties can become a reality for people all around the world,” Appleton said, speaking of her one-on-one sit-down with Welch.

“We talked about the three most desirable locations on New Providence, among other things like where one would dine out and the availability of different types of food, quality of living and great beaches. I also explained the fact that I moved here from another country, have been involved in the industry for the past seven years and have purchased a number of properties myself in Nassau and the Family Islands and how I can help guide other clients to do what I did.”

The interview was set on the backdrop of HG Christie’s beautiful Old Fort Bay Office and is available for viewing on Welch’s YouTube channel or Millionplus.com. Appleton called it an amazing opportunity for the company and luxury real estate in The Bahamas that happened to fall into her lap.

“He found me on social media, seeing that I’m very active with high-end properties,” Appleton said. “As a retired financial advisor, he has an amazing networking. So, that’s why he’s advising people on real estate. I felt a sense of pride sharing about HG Christie. It’s the biggest real estate company in The Bahamas. He was very grateful, as was I.”

“We had such a good time. We laughed so hard that afterwards, I wondered if I did a good job because I actually enjoyed myself. It was just a really good time. We really bonded and enjoyed each other’s company, as well as sharing that information and merging our brands.”