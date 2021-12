The content originally appeared on: The Bahamas Weekly

(BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Helen Almorales-Jones was sworn in as Acting President of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal by His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A Smith, Governor General, during a brief Swearing-in Ceremony at the Office of The Governor General, One Montague Place, December 13, 2021. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

(BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)



(BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)



(C) Copyright 2021 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page