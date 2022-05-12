Health Officials Respond to Increasing Positive COVID-19 Cases In New Providence Schools

By Ministry of Health and Wellness

May 12, 2022 – 1:21:25 PM

The Ministry of Health & Wellness confirms that several schools on New Providence have reported positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students. As of 10th May, 2022 thirty-eight (38) positive cases were reported over a four week period via molecular testing (or RT-PCR). These cases were dispersed over a number of schools; and represent a small proportion of the overall COVID-19 case loads. The Ministry also confirms that no clusters have been reported within schools in the Family Islands. While these numbers do not reflect an outbreak in our community the Ministry of Health & Wellness maintains that it is imperative that individuals continue to strictly adhere to the standard health safety protocols of hand sanitization, the appropriate wearing of masks – especially in closed quarters, and to isolate or quarantine as appropriate if suspected of / or testing positive for COVID-19 infections.

The Ministry wishes to further advise that contact tracing is an integral part of investigating cases and their possible linkages to others, which allows for the activation of isolation or quarantine measures. With regards to schools operating, the Ministry of Health & Wellness supports the accepted processes which involves making recommendations to the Ministry of Education & Technical and Vocational Training as it relates to permission for and conditions under which schools are to operate during a pandemic or other health emergency. The Ministry wishes to underscore the importance of strong relationships with schools and its Surveillance Unit/contact tracing team in guiding decisions to manage potential health challenges related to infectious diseases as such decisions have both academic and psychologic consequences on the nation’s students. That being said, the Ministry of Health & Wellness has not recommended the closure of any schools during the past several weeks.

For the benefit of the public the Ministry reminds that effective 8th May, 2022 the COVID-19 online vaccination site, vax.gov.bs was upgraded to accommodate the scheduling of 2nd Booster doses. Walk-ins can also receive Booster doses at vaccination centers. Information on 2nd boosters will automatically be included in the client’s existing record and shown on newly printed certificates and vaccination status checks using the vax.gov.bs site. 1st and 2nd dose vaccines, boosters and Extended Series – which is available to persons aged 12 and over who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, are available 1-3 months after a 2nd dose of AstraZeneca/Pfizer or a Johnson & Johnson single dose.

Persons with mobility challenges may request a home visit by emailing [email protected]

