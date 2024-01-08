Health Officials Reports An Uptick In COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health & Wellness wishes to advise the public of an uptick in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 being reported on the islands of New Providence and Grand Bahama. Thirty-six (36) cases were reported in the last six (6) weeks; twenty-six (26) of them in the month of December. Grand Bahama has recorded eleven (11) new cases in the past two weeks. A male has also reportedly died from Covid-19 on that island. In New Providence two (2) persons are hospitalized after testing positive for the virus. None of the cases require intensive care management.

To date, a total of 28,423 confirmed cases have been recorded in the Bahamas since the epidemic began. Confirmed COVID-19 related deaths remain at 846, with an additional 12 Deaths Under Investigation (DUI).

The Ministry of Health & Wellness remains vigilant in its monitoring of disease trends that could pose possible public health concerns for the Bahamian population, especially trends within the region. Currently, neighboring countries have noted increases in viral respiratory illnesses,including COVID-19 infections. In addition, visits to public health facilities for influenza-like illnesses within the region have increased. The COVID-19 virus (SARS CoV-2), influenza B, influenza A, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been responsible for most of these recorded cases.

The public is encouraged to practice good respiratory hygiene such as covering the mouth and nose with a tissue while sneezing and coughing and disposing of the tissue into a trash can after use. Persons are also advised to practice proper hand hygiene using soap and water or alcohol- based hand sanitizer after disposing of the tissue. Respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette also include measures such as having people who are coughing stay at least 3 feet away from others and wearing face masks while in common spaces.

The public is invited to visit the Ministry’s website or social media pages for additional information. Persons experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care physician.

Source: Bahamas Information Services