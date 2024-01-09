Health Officials Remind Public to Continue COVID-19 Prevention Measures

As the global fight against the spread of COVID-19 continues, the Ministry of Health & Wellness reiterates the importance of adhering to essential preventative measures that limit the spread of COVID-19. The public is urged to stay informed and actively participate in the following measures that have proven to be effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19:Hand Hygiene: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is unavailable use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (at least 70%). Keep a personal sized sanitizer with you.Cough and Sneeze Etiquette: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of used tissues in a lined trash bin, then wash your hands. This practice is vital in preventing the spread of respiratory droplets. Mask-Wearing: Wear masks that cover your nose and mouth properly in crowded and public places. While wearing a mask outside of a health facility or senior citizens home is optional, remember that masks worn properly can reduce the transmission of respiratory droplets. Change mask regularly.Physical Distancing: Maintain a safe distance of at least 3 – 6 feet from individuals, especially in crowded places. Use a fist bump instead of shaking hands.Stay Home if Unwell: If you experience any symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or difficulty breathing stay at home and seek medical advice.Clean and Disinfect: Frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remote controls, doorknobs etc. should be cleaned and disinfected regularly.Vaccination: Get vaccinated to protect yourself and others. Vaccines have proven to be effective in preventing severe illness and reducing the spread of the virus.Travel Safety: Follow these preventative measures even when you travel to other countries and keep updated about the COVID-19 situation in your destination.Stay Informed: Keep yourself updated on the latest information from reliable sources so you can make informed, safe decisions. For more information and updates please visit the Ministry’s website or social media pages.