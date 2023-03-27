Health Minister tests positive for covid19

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

COVID POSITIVE: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, who has tested positive for covid19. –

THREE years after being the political face in the fight against covid19, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has himself tested positive for the virus Sunday morning.

A media release on Sunday afternoon from the Health Ministry said Deyalsingh who is also the St Joseph MP had tested positive and after exhibiting only mild flu-like symptoms, he will continue to perform his official duties from home.

Last month, the Prime Minister tested positive for the virus for a fourth time.

Dr Rowley first tested positive for covid19 in early April 2021, again on July 29 and November 4, 2022. He worked from home during his battles with the virus.

Other Government ministers are known to have tested positive for the virus including Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, who tested positive in September 2021. In December that year, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe tested positive.

Days later, San Fernando East MP and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning had to be hospitalised at the high dependency unit of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility after contracting the virus.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales tested positive in January 2022 and a month later, former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi confirmed he too had contracted the virus.

NewsAmericasNow.com