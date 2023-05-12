Health and Wellness Expo

The Ministry of Health & Wellness hosted its first annual Health & Wellness Expo on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 on the grounds of the Ministry on Meeting Street. The Expo was officially opened by the Minister of Health, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, along with Permanent Secretary Dr. Colin Higgs, with opening remarks by Senior Nursing Officer Ms. Jaquelyn Newbold.

The day-long Expo showed the public the importance of wellness, the various agencies for medical, emergency, health & wellbeing, ecological, and environment services.

The expo also held discussions led by presenters, namely: Ms Kandi Gibson on Gender-based violence; Dr. Novia Carter-Lookie on Psychological First Aid; Dr. William Hamilton on Climate Change & Health; Nurse Gina Rose on Community Nursing and Immunization; Ms. Kenita Saunders on Disaster and Coping Mechanisms; and Commander Granville Adderley of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force on Hurricane Preparedness & Disaster Relief.

More photo highlights below: