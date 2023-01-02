Hazardous seas alert discontinued

Black Immigrant Daily News

STILL ROUGH: Rough seas along the east coast in Manzanilla on Monday, even after the Met Office discontinued its hazardous seas yellow-level alert. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

THE hazardous seas yellow alert – in place since Saturday – has been discontinued.

The ending of the alert was contained in a press release from the Met Office issued at 10 am on Monday.

The alert had been for the northern and eastern coastlines of both islands.

“Long period swells are no longer having any adverse impacts on our near-shore areas. Based on official reports, the sea state is now moderate, with wave heights of 1.5m to 2.0m in open waters and below 1.0m in sheltered areas,” the Met Office said.

However, the release added that people going into the sea are to remain cautious. People were also urged to continue to monitor updates from official sites: TTMS at www.metoffice.gov.tt and access more information and instructions from www.odpm.gov.tt

Last Friday, the Met Office placed the country under a yellow-level hazardous seas alert from Saturday to Monday.

The Met Office in a release on Friday, had warned that, “large breaking waves in excess of three metres due to long period swells are possible along nearshore, northern and eastern coastlines of TT.

These conditions, it said, would be amplified during high tides and impacts included high surf, dangerous conditions for swimming and small craft operations near affected coastlines.

