The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

Rupert Hayward of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) announced that his family is seeking to sell a portion of their 50% stake in the entity. He also spoke about the importance of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement to the growth of Freeport. Hayward said, “the idea was to create through the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, this […]