Hatchet-wielding attacker at Canada mosque charged for possible hate-motivated attack, police say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The man who allegedly discharged bear spray while brandishing a hatchet at a mosque in the Canadian city of Mississauga is now facing multiple charges for what is “believed to be a hate-motivated incident,” Peel Regional Police said in a news release Monday.

The charges against Mohammad Moiz Omar, a 24-year-old Mississauga resident, include assault with a weapon; administering noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; utter threat to cause death or bodily harm; carrying concealed weapon; and mischief to religious property, according to the release.

The attempted attack took place Saturday around 7 a.m. local time at Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre during the dawn prayer of Fajr, police said. The mosque said in a Facebook post the suspect who walked in was also armed with “numerous other sharp edged weapons.”

Noonrani Sairally, who’s been attending the mosque for more than a decade, told CNN Monday he heard a noise about seven to 10 minutes after the congregation started morning prayers.

“I heard a hissing noise over the sound system followed by a scream and when I turned around, I saw this man with a can of bear spray and a hatchet in his hand,” he said.

Read More