Hanna Road Homicide

A 51 year old man was shot and killed on Hanna Road on Tuesday night. The victim was found in a car near an apartment complex.

Police Press Liaison Officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings was on the scene where she briefed reporters on the incident. She said, “information received is that the victim, a 51 year old male, was in his burgundy Nissan Cube. He was leaving the residence when two males emerged from a dark colored Japanese vehicle opened fire on the victim, shooting him multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

The Chief Superintendent appealed to residents in the immediate area and the general public for information. “We’re told the vehicle, the suspect’s vehicle left this area heading west on Hanna Road. And so we appeal to members of the public who may have been in this immediate area around that time. You may have seen a dark small, colored Japanese vehicle leaving this area at a high rate of speed. We asking you to reach out to the men and women of the Criminal Investigations Department or any police station and provide us with the information so that we can bring this matter to a resolve within a relatively short period of time,” Skipping said.

According to police the victim in this case was not wearing an ankle bracelet at the time of his death but had previously been in custody for drug and traffic related matters.