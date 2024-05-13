Hack Bahamas 2024: Igniting Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Bahamian Youth

Aisha Bowe, former NASA Rocket scientist, CEO of LINGO Solutions, Inc, and Blue Origin Astronaut, is the proud founder of Hack Bahamas. The annual camp is a transformative week-long Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) camp aimed at empowering Bahamian youth. (Photo courtesy of Hack)

Aisha Bowe, former NASA Rocket scientist, CEO of LINGO Solutions, Inc, and Blue Origin Astronaut, is proud to announce thereturn of Hack<IT> Bahamas, a transformative week-long Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) camp aimed at empowering Bahamian youth. Scheduled to run from July 23rd to July 27th in Nassau, the camp is designed to inspire and cultivate the next generation of technology innovators and entrepreneurs through hands-on STEM education, mentorship, and entrepreneurship.

Hack<IT> Bahamas 2024 will host students in grades 9-12, offering them a unique opportunity to engage with leading industry experts and participate in hands-on activities that fuse technology and entrepreneurship. The camp is free of charge, underscoring LINGO’s commitment to accessible education and opportunity for all.

Camp Highlights:● Innovative Curriculum: Participants will explore cutting-edge areas of STEM, including space, coding, AI, and more.● Entrepreneurial Skills: Students will learn to think like entrepreneurs by developing a startup solution (“hack”) to a real-world problem that improves life in the Bahamas.● Mentorship: Industry leaders will mentor students, sharing lessons learned, insights, and guidance with students.● Pitch Competition: The camp will culminate in a pitch competition, where students will present their projects to local business leaders for a chance at mentorship, employment, or even investment.

“Hack<IT> Bahamas is more than just a camp, it’s a movement to democratize access to technology education in the Bahamas,” said Aisha Bowe. “We believe that every student, regardless of background, should have the opportunity to make an impact in the tech world. This camp is a step towards making that belief a reality.”

Registration for Hack<IT> Bahamas 2024 is open now. Interested students and their parents are encouraged to visit https://www.hackitcamp.com/ for more information and to apply.

About Aisha Bowe: Aisha Bowe, founder of Hack<IT> Bahamas, STEMBoard, and LINGO, is a former NASA rocket scientist and Blue Origin astronaut. She is one of the few Black women to have raised nearly $2 million in traditional venture capital. Aisha hosts Inc. Magazine’s “Your Next Move” and is an esteemed speaker leading her organization to twice be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America’s fastest-growing companies. Starting her journey in pre-algebra at community college, Aisha has inspired audiences worldwide with her story.

First place winners of HACK camp’s 2022 competition pose with their thousand dollar check. The annual camp about equipping students with technical skills; it’s about fostering an entrepreneurial mindset and empowering students to think creatively and develop solutions to pressing global challenges. Scores of public and private school students interested in STEM studies will have the opportunity to blast off into a week of innovation, exploration, and inspiration with the return of Hack Camp Bahamas. The program, now in its milestone tenth year.(Photo courtesy of Hack)