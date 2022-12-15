Guyana: Man with knife shot at State House – “I want the President” Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Home Affairs in Guyana has confirmed that an attempt was made to breach the Security Perimeter Process Unit at State House around 7:30 this morning.

The Ministry in a statement said a security offficer was stabbed during a struggle, is seriously wounded and is receiving urgent medical attention at hospital.

The perpetrator was shot in response.

President Irfaan Ali and his family are safe and well.

An active investigation by the Guyana Police Force is underway. The Ministry is calling on all persons to remain calm but vigilant and to report any activity which is untoward to the preservation of peace, law and order.

Scene of incident

The Guyana Police Force in an earlier statement said there was an alleged shooting incident which occurred at the State House (south-eastern guard hut) on Carmichael Street at about 7:30 am.

Investigations revealed that a security detail was on duty at the southeastern guard hut adjacent to Carmichael Street when a man confronted the security stating: “I want the President”.

The said suspect then drew a knife from the waist of his pants and stabbed one of the male Police ranks that was on duty, five times to his neck and about his body.

Another rank who was part of the security detail was relieved of his firearm by the suspect.

The suspect then drew the firearm, retreated to Carmichael Street and fired several rounds. The security detail returned fire, injuring the suspect.

A pistol and seven spent shells were retrieved. Both the suspect and the Police rank were rushed to hospital for medical attention. Their conditions are stated as serious.

Investigations are ongoing.

NewsAmericasNow.com