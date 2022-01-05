Gunna, Chloe Bailey Spotted Holding Hands Amid Halle & DDG Dating Rumors

Gunna and Chloe Bailey might be more than friends after all as the two have been spotted holding hands at the Lakers game last night.

The pair were seen at an NBA game late last year but after speculations by fans, they quickly shut down the rumors and said they were just good friends. Despite them saying that Gunna has consistently flirted online with Chloe and promoted her performances.

However, on Sunday it is undeniable that things have graduated with the two entertainers as they didn’t try to hide the fact that they are more than friends.

A video shared online shows the two holding hands as they left the Crypto.com arena (former Staples Center) in Los Angeles as a throng of fans approached them for photos and autographs.

There has been speculation that Gunna might have been helping Chloe who was seen wearing high heels. In any case, fans online speculated that the two must be dating as their “dates” are things couples do.

In any case, Chloe isn’t the only one who’s booed up. Her sister, Halle Bailey was seen ringing in 2022 with a new boo. Halle has been rumored to be dating rapper DDG. The two were seen on New Year’s Day at Usher’s Las Vegas concert.

Several videos online showed them hugging and vibing to the singer and they were also seen together in photos shared by Usher where DDG has his arms around Halle.

Last year, Gunna opened up about his rumored relationship with Chloe Bailey, saying we can expect to see a lot more of them together.

“We’re not dating,” Gunna told Billboard while on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards. “That was just, like, a date where we just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She’s very creative, very talented and you will be seeing us more, for sure. We did two songs, but I think she might want to use it for her album … We definitely got new music coming, though, for sure.”

Chloe Bailey has yet to speak publicly on her rumored relationship with Gunna.