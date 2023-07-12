Guests enjoy Jubilee Celebration at Government House

At the Independence State Reception, July 10, 2023 at Government House: The Governor General, His Excellency Sir Cornelius A. Smith and Lady Smith and Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis (pictured) welcome guests at the Jubilee Independence Celebration, participate in cake-cutting and the toast. Many dignitaries attended, including those from abroad. Pictured looking on at the cake-cutting and toast are the Secretary General of the Commonwealth the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, KC; Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard; and Chair of the National Independence Secretariat Leslia Miller-Brice. Guests enjoy the evening.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: