Guatemala submits its Reply to Belize’s Counter-Memorial

by Marco Lopez

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 12, 2022

Representatives from the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted their Reply to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in response to the counter-memorial submitted by Belize in June of this year. Earlier this month the Latin American nation suggested that Belize’s submission of Honduras’ claim to the Sapodilla Cayes to the ICJ for adjudication somehow blindsided them.

They claimed that the submission, which they described as “deplorable,” was made just weeks before the deadline for their final written submission, which has since been handed to the ICJ.

Ambassador Mario Flores, Agent Ambassador Gladys Ruiz de Vielman, and Co-agent Ambassador Rafael Salazar Galvez presented the reply and its annexes of support to the ICJ. A release issued following the submission states, “Guatemala’s Reply reflects all the factual and legal elements that assist the Guatemalan claim maintained throughout the dispute.”

The release adds that the submission is a result of a “meticulous and professional process” by a team of experts.

Within the next 6 months or so, Belize will be required to submit its Rejoinder, a document in response to this Reply submitted by Guatemala, and effectively the last written submission to be made by either party. Following that submission, the case is to begin in earnest, but that date has not yet been decided on.

The Belizean legal team is hoping that the ICJ will allow Honduras’ Sapodilla Cayes claim to be heard in tandem with the substantive matter, in hopes of finally resolving all territorial claims to Belize at the same time.

