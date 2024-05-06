Growing Focus on Internationalization in Higher Education

UB (Acting) President Janyne Hodder, and CSU Executive Vice President and Dean of CSU’s Xiangya School of Medicine, Dr. Xiang Chen, sign the MoU while Chair of UB’s Board of Trustees, Mrs. Allyson Maynard-Gibson, K.C.; the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, M.P., Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training; the Hon. Ginger Moxey, M.P., Minister for Grand Bahama; and His Excellency, Mr. Mao Weiming, Governor of Hunan Provincial People’s Government look on.

In a dynamic global society where work colleagues are often not in the same building, or territory, University of The Bahamas students are taking advantage of growing opportunities to study abroad and forge new scholarly relationships with peers around the world while earning their degrees at home.

Central South University (CSU) in Changsha, Hunan, People’s Republic of China, recently became the latest partner institution, paving the way for students and faculty of UB and CSU to explore new vistas of scholarship and research. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday, 24th April formalized the relationship. It was one of several partnership initiatives solidified between the two countries.

President (Acting) of UB Janyne Hodder emphasized the significance not only to a growing relationship but in advancing the strategic priorities of UB.

“Internationalization is a key pillar of our current strategic vision, one in which we attract great students and great faculty to our campus and also offer them opportunities to explore the world beyond our shores,” said President Janyne. “In turn, we very much want to increase opportunities for the broader world to experience The Bahamas, opportunities for visiting students, faculty, and researchers to expand their own global outlooks by forging study, research, and scholarship partnerships with us.

“It is through such exchanges that bonds of friendships and understanding are formed, that cross fertilization of ideas are made possible, and that we are all made better and wiser.”

Through the five-year agreement, both institutions will explore potential collaborations in mutually-agreed areas like exchanges among faculty, staff, students, and researchers; jointly-held international academic conferences; and information exchange via books, academic materials, journals, and scientific publications.

CSU Executive Vice President and Dean of CSU’s Xiangya School of Medicine, Dr. Xiang Chen, said with the agreement came the first step towards a bright future of collaboration between both institutions.

“We’re very glad to be here to sign a cooperation memorandum with the president, and I believe there’s broad room for us to cooperate with each other in the fields of education, healthcare, and other sectors,” said Professor Xiang. “And, we want to make more efforts to open a new chapter of the higher learning cooperation between the two sides.”

Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin called it the latest manifestation of the harmony and goodwill that exists between The Bahamas and the PRC, which has been 27 years in the making. Less than two years ago, the Government of The Bahamas formalized three agreements with the People’s Government of Hunan Province to enhance synergy.

“We are truly appreciative and value this relationship that has a history, but is being strengthened by the signing of this MoU,” said Minister Hanna Martin. “I am very, very pleased at this collaboration between the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the People’s Republic of China, particularly as it relates to the universities.

“We believe that some really good things are going to come out of this, and we intend to capitalize on it. And we hope you (PRC and CSU) capitalize on it, and we look forward to an ongoing, strengthened, productive, successful relationship between the two universities.”

Governor of Hunan Provincial People’s Government, His Excellency, Mr. Mao Weiming, echoed similar sentiments.

“(This) is a testament of the friendly exchanges between CSU and UB, but moreover, it’s a very important move of the cooperation between Hunan and The Bahamas in various fields, and also it’s a concrete cooperation that will deliver true benefits to all the people,” said Mr. Mao.

Source: Bahamas Information Services

UB (Acting) President Janyne Hodder and CSU Executive Vice President and Dean of CSU’s Xiangya School of Medicine, Dr. Xiang Chen, pose for a photograph after signing a pivotal MoU between the two institutions. Also pictured are Chair of UB’s Board of Trustees, Mrs. Allyson Maynard-Gibson, K.C.; the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, M.P., Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training; the Hon. Ginger Moxey, M.P., Minister for Grand Bahama; and His Excellency, Mr. Mao Weiming, Governor of Hunan Provincial People’s Government (third from left).Chair of UB’s Board of Trustees, Mrs. Allyson Maynard-Gibson, K.C., presents a gift to His Excellency, Mr. Mr. Mao Weiming, Governor of Hunan Provincial People’s Government, shortly after the MoU signing while UB (Acting) President Janyne Hodder and the Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training look on.