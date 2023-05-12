Groundbreaking for ‘Carnivale’ restaurant at Sterling Commons, Paradise Island

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper welcomed guests at a Groundbreaking Ceremony for Chicago-based restaurant, ‘Carnivale,’ at Sterling Global’s Sterling Commons development at Hurricane Hole on Paradise Island, May 11, 2023. Carnivale, on the waterfront, will be the first outside of the United States, with The Bahamas chosen for its natural beauty and ambiance. Upon opening, it is expected to employ 120 staff. Also at the ceremony was co-owner Senator William A. Marovitz, State of Illinois (left in ‘welcome’ photo); co-owner Jerome F. Cataldo, President and CEO, Hostmark Hospitality Group (second left in ‘welcome’ photo); Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary MOTIA; Khaalis Rolle, Senior Executive Vice-President, Sterling Global Financial (right in ‘welcome’ photo); and other officials.