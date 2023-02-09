Gros Islet Thrashes Mabouya Valley To Advance In Island Cup Premier League – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The final preliminary round match in the SLFA Inc. Island Cup Premier League was played on Wednesday 8th February at the Desruisseaux Playing Field.

In the lone encounter Gros Islet with a dominant display thrashed Mabouya Valley7 – 2 to advance to the Play Offs.

They got their goals from Troy Greenidge with a beaver trick in the 40th , 43rd , 57th , and 66th , Aramis Gilbert 10th , Baggio Edward 83rd and Sammuel Lawrence 86th min.

Scoring for Mabouya were Stanley Cherry an own goal in the 44th and Vernon John in the 82nd , min.

Meanwhile, in the second semi final of the Super League, Choiseul survived in the penalty shoot out 6 – 5 to advance to the finals. Earlier on Choiseul was coasting 2 – 0 with goals from Lee Avril 53rd and Darrel Francis a penalty in the 57th min.

However, in a complete turn around, Babonneau equalised with goals from Rick David81st min and Jervon Joseph in the 6th min of added on time to give themselves an opportunity.

But they faltered in the penalty shoot out.

Elsewhere, the visiting FIFA delegation comprising of Herve Blanchard, FIFA RegionalOffice Development Manager, Jair Bertoni FIFA Director Member for the Associations of Americas and Jordan Victoire – FIFA Regional Office Development Coordinator concluded their stay in St. Lucia on Wednesday 8th February 2023.

Incidentally, Jair Bertoni is the son of Argentine Daniel Bertoni who played alongside Maradona and scored the third goal in the Finals of the World Cup against the Netherlands in 1978.

Prior to their departure accompanied by President Mr. Lyndon Cooper, General Secretary Mr. Victor Reid, Asst. Secretary Mr. Evastus Augustin with responsibility for Infrastructure and Projects Development and Communication Officer Mr. Michael Pierre made a tour of the Turf Facilities on the Island.

Astro Turf Facilities visited included those established in Desruisseaux, Micoud, Denneryand the SLFA’s Technical Centre in Grande Riviere.

The FIFA Delegation was further briefed on the works to be soon undertaken at theTechnical Centre. This include Lighting, erection of Bleachers and Fencing. In reviewing theSLFA’s Strategic Infrastructure Development plan both parties arrived at mutual consensus.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association Inc.

