Grand Life Magazine Launches 50th Anniversary Independence Issue

The Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board celebrated the rollout of the Grand Life Magazine’s 50th Anniversary Independence Issue with the men and women who were featured in the most recent edition of the publication, on June 5 at the Grand Lucayan Bahamas Resort. The Grand Life Magazine, which is the official magazine of Grand Bahama, tells the rich and diverse story of the island, and will be available at Bahamian Tourism and Consulate offices around the world, as well as in a digital format.

The independence edition of the magazine featured articles that highlighted Grand Bahama restaurants, attractions, Bahamian culture and gave an overview of the many things to do, see and experience on the island. The cover also featured Miss Grand Bahama Universe ’23, Beyonce Forbes, dressed in a locally created design by Dominic Russell and Joy “Ms. Joy” Bowleg, jewelry by Baha Gala, and was shot by Grand Bahama photographer Alfred Anderson along the picturesque sandbanks of Fortune Beach.

“This issue was a special one for us,” noted Nikia Wells, Co-Editor and Lead Writer, Photographer & Graphic Designer of the Grand Life Magazine. “As we celebrate 50 years as an independent nation, we wanted to proudly showcase the rich Grand Bahama culture, history, beauty and most importantly – the people who make the island truly unique. We also wanted to showcase the reality of life on the island, by debunking some of the common misconceptions about Grand Bahama. There are a wide range of beautiful hotels, resorts and boutique properties, restaurants, attractions, a fully functioning airport, and so much more to experience from East to West End.”

Wells added, “In this issue we highlighted bone fishing with Justin Lewis of the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, the amazing dining scene of the island and the upcoming Grand Bahama Restaurant Fest, upcoming summer events, the simple joy of “Fire Engine” with the Chef Dawkins and his wife Judith, and the authentic experience of the “Well Travelled Child” family. We also featured taxi operator Carla Rose, the Grand Bahama airport experience, the golden anniversary of The Garden of The Groves, the West End stingray experience with Keith Cooper, and so much more. And, all of the stories were written by Grand Bahamian writers and captured by Grand Bahamian photographers.”

The Grand Life Magazine was developed by co-editors, Carmel Churchill and Nikia Wells, who are both Grand Bahama natives, and has a reach of well over 1,000,000 readers.

“We were challenged to create a publication that would encapsulate the stories and people of Grand Bahama,” noted Carmel Churchill, Co-Editor & Marketing & Sales Lead. “As Grand Bahamians who both have a great passion and deep love for the island, we wanted to share authentic and heartfelt experiences. And, the Independence Issue of the Grand Life Magazine allowed us to explore the stories of real people and real experience that visitors and Bahamians can enjoy.”

In addition to being an engaging publication for tourists and residents alike, the Grand Life magazine has also become an invaluable tool for tour and travel partners as well as investment and real-estate companies to showcase what the island has to offer. “Grand Bahama has stunning natural beauty, delicious food, beautiful accommodations, rich culture, amenities and attractions – and our job is to share that story in the most authentic way possible. ” added Churchill.

In addition to being shared with potential visitors, tour operators, travel industry professionals, real estate companies, and investors via digital channels, the magazine is also shared at international trade shows, travel events, and Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Bahamian Consulate offices, worldwide.

Churchill also notes that the third issue of the Grand Life Magazine is already in the works and the Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board has a number of new projects on the horizon. “Since the development of the Grand Life Magazine in late 2022 and its eventual launch earlier this year, we have seen a renewed excitement in what is happening throughout Grand Bahama, and we are eager to continue to share the many events, projects, and initiatives happening around the island.

A digital copy of the Grand Life Magazine can be viewed by visiting www.grandbahamavacations.com.

