Grand Bahama students celebrate 50th anniversary of Independence with march and rally

Many students in Grand Bahama participated in the Independence March and Rally, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training under the theme, “A Golden Jubilee Spectacular Parade and Rally” on Wednesday, May 24 , 2023 in downtown Freeport.

Students representing all schools in Grand Bahama got in on the 50th anniversary of Independence on Wednesday, May 24 with a march and rally, from the Ministry for Grand Bahama to Open Park in downtown Freeport.

Accompanied by the marching bands of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, hundreds of students arrived at the rally site excited to participate in the scheduled festivities.

The event was held under the theme, “A Golden Jubilee Spectacular Parade and Rally” and was filled with performances by the students doing a poem including representatives from all schools on the island covering every major island.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Hon. Zane Lightbourne, got the students involved by having them wave their flags and yell “Bahamas” whenever he said “242”.The participation of the students in the march and rally, said Minister Lightbourne, proves that “we are doing something right. No matter what is said, this is still the greatest little country anywhere on this planet.”

He said he was proud to be Bahamian just being at the rally seeing hundreds of students waving their flags. “I am proud.”

“Parents, you continue to be involved in our students lives because the formula for their success and the success of our educational system lie within our young people having parents and teachers work together to make them great and to maximize their potential.”

Minister Lightbourne pointed out that The Bahamas is doing exceptionally well internationally when compared to other countries per capita. The islands and people make the country recognized around the world as a beautiful place. It has the best food, best athletes.

In closing, he urged the students to be “all that you can be and be the kind of leader that can take our country to the next level.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force then performed for the students, taking the opportunity to engage the students encouraging them to dance with them. Following the rally, students were treated to lunch from KFC, Wendy’s and Marco’s Pizza, courtesy of the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

By ROBYN ADDERLEY/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: